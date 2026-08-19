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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Birdwatchers in Kansas might notice tiny, yellow birds in their backyards. What people might not realize is that they are a specific kind of songbird that only in recent years started breeding in Kansas. Researchers are studying their habits.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The owner of the Crown Uptown Theatre will not be allowed to demolish the property until after the new year thanks to a unanimous City Council vote yesterday.
  • Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall says he looks forward to debating his Democratic challenger, Rev. Adam Hamilton, at the Kansas State Fair next month.
  • Manufactured housing is plentiful and affordable, but often the communities don’t have access to storm shelters. A Kansas State University assistant professor is looking at how 3D printed concrete can offer protection.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved the county's final ballot count for the August 4th primary election.
  • A coalition of environmental groups says raising public awareness of prairies could help spur conservation efforts.
  • A recall of jalapeno peppers is being expanded.
  • The new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita is now easier to recognize.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell