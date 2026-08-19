Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Birdwatchers in Kansas might notice tiny, yellow birds in their backyards. What people might not realize is that they are a specific kind of songbird that only in recent years started breeding in Kansas. Researchers are studying their habits.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The owner of the Crown Uptown Theatre will not be allowed to demolish the property until after the new year thanks to a unanimous City Council vote yesterday.
- Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall says he looks forward to debating his Democratic challenger, Rev. Adam Hamilton, at the Kansas State Fair next month.
- Manufactured housing is plentiful and affordable, but often the communities don’t have access to storm shelters. A Kansas State University assistant professor is looking at how 3D printed concrete can offer protection.
- The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved the county's final ballot count for the August 4th primary election.
- A coalition of environmental groups says raising public awareness of prairies could help spur conservation efforts.
- A recall of jalapeno peppers is being expanded.
- The new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita is now easier to recognize.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson