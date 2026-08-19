Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Birdwatchers in Kansas might notice tiny, yellow birds in their backyards. What people might not realize is that they are a specific kind of songbird that only in recent years started breeding in Kansas. Researchers are studying their habits.

Plus, more on these stories:

The owner of the Crown Uptown Theatre will not be allowed to demolish the property until after the new year thanks to a unanimous City Council vote yesterday.

Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall says he looks forward to debating his Democratic challenger, Rev. Adam Hamilton, at the Kansas State Fair next month.

Manufactured housing is plentiful and affordable, but often the communities don’t have access to storm shelters. A Kansas State University assistant professor is looking at how 3D printed concrete can offer protection.

The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved the county's final ballot count for the August 4th primary election.

A coalition of environmental groups says raising public awareness of prairies could help spur conservation efforts.

A recall of jalapeno peppers is being expanded.

The new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita is now easier to recognize.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

