Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Farming is expensive. And this year, it‘s gotten even pricier with the rising cost of fertilizer and fuel. Equipment prices have also reached historic highs. As part of “Tough Times,” a Harvest Public Media series looking at the economic stress that many American farmers are facing, Emma George-Griffin reports on how many farmers are choosing to fix their old tractors and combines instead of buying new.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita Police say unsafe storage and handling of firearms have led to three recent shootings in the city.

A Kansas appeals court is upholding state laws that ban fusion voting. The United Kansas Party says it will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Small businesses in western Kansas counties can seek financial relief after drought has tightened budgets for people in the agriculture-reliant economy.

Gas prices are climbing again in Kansas.

City leaders in Garden Plain recently adopted new safety standards for people using electric bikes and scooters.

Major League Baseball has announced that the Royals will be in their first Field of Dreams Game in 2027.

A wild horse adoption and sale will happen Friday and Saturday in Girard.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Brian Ellison, Emma George-Griffin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay