Monday, August 17, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
About 45,000 Wichita students are back in the classroom this week for the start of a new school year. There are a number of changes happening this year, and KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill joined KMUW News Director Suzanne Perez to talk about some of those developments.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Wichita City Council vote this week could seal the fate of the ninety-eight-year-old Crown Uptown Theatre
- The four largest school districts in Johnson County have taken a big step toward suing the state of Kansas over special education funding.
- Kansas education officials are creating guidance for schools on what kinds of drills they can conduct to prepare for an active shooter.
- A daycare provider in Garnett has been arrested in connection to the abuse of two children in her care.
- A former Marion County Record reporter will receive a settlement three years after the police raid of the newspaper’s office.
- Republican candidate for governor Ty Masterson will reportedly go on leave from his position as director of GoCreate.
- A former professor at the University of Kansas is suing the institution over a false accusation of espionage in 2019.
- Federal disaster loans are available for south central Kansas small businesses hurt by severe weather in June.
- A dinosaur attraction in Derby will close for six weeks for infrastructure repairs and preparations for new programs.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay