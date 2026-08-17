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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, August 17, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published August 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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About 45,000 Wichita students are back in the classroom this week for the start of a new school year. There are a number of changes happening this year, and KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill joined KMUW News Director Suzanne Perez to talk about some of those developments.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Wichita City Council vote this week could seal the fate of the ninety-eight-year-old Crown Uptown Theatre
  • The four largest school districts in Johnson County have taken a big step toward suing the state of Kansas over special education funding.
  • Kansas education officials are creating guidance for schools on what kinds of drills they can conduct to prepare for an active shooter.
  • A daycare provider in Garnett has been arrested in connection to the abuse of two children in her care.
  • A former Marion County Record reporter will receive a settlement three years after the police raid of the newspaper’s office.
  • Republican candidate for governor Ty Masterson will reportedly go on leave from his position as director of GoCreate.
  • A former professor at the University of Kansas is suing the institution over a false accusation of espionage in 2019.
  • Federal disaster loans are available for south central Kansas small businesses hurt by severe weather in June.
  • A dinosaur attraction in Derby will close for six weeks for infrastructure repairs and preparations for new programs.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay