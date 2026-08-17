Monday, August 17, 2026

About 45,000 Wichita students are back in the classroom this week for the start of a new school year. There are a number of changes happening this year, and KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill joined KMUW News Director Suzanne Perez to talk about some of those developments.

Plus more on these stories:

A Wichita City Council vote this week could seal the fate of the ninety-eight-year-old Crown Uptown Theatre

The four largest school districts in Johnson County have taken a big step toward suing the state of Kansas over special education funding.

Kansas education officials are creating guidance for schools on what kinds of drills they can conduct to prepare for an active shooter.

A daycare provider in Garnett has been arrested in connection to the abuse of two children in her care.

A former Marion County Record reporter will receive a settlement three years after the police raid of the newspaper’s office.

Republican candidate for governor Ty Masterson will reportedly go on leave from his position as director of GoCreate.

A former professor at the University of Kansas is suing the institution over a false accusation of espionage in 2019.

Federal disaster loans are available for south central Kansas small businesses hurt by severe weather in June.

A dinosaur attraction in Derby will close for six weeks for infrastructure repairs and preparations for new programs.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay