Friday, August 14, 2026

The critically acclaimed Minneapolis, Minnesota musical duo The Cactus Blossoms have two performances in Kansas this weekend. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey say they're looking forward to returning to the Sunflower State as they continue a year of touring, which included a spring run with their friend and mentor, songwriter Nick Lowe. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the brothers and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita Public Schools held “clap-ins” at several schools across the district Thursday to celebrate the first day of school.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma welcomed back Shocker students and faculty this week as part of his annual fall address.

A federal proposal to reduce standards for the Head Start program has the Kansas Head Start Association worried.

The Winfield School District issued a statement expressing concerns Thursday, after a Winfield man killed his wife and three children before killing himself.

Wichita city officials unveiled a new municipal court program Thursday that will text people reminders for when they are expected in the courtroom.

Extreme heat is continuing in the Wichita area, with temperatures reaching up to 107 degrees yesterday.

Yesterday the City of Wichita removed a voucher requirement for people needing bus rides to cooling centers. The bus rides also have been extended through the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will accept applications for its 2026 Agency Cost Share Program starting Monday.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced plans yesterday for $500,000 in improvements, and it's increasing tolls to help pay for them.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay