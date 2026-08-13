Thursday, August 13, 2026

Wichita band The Velvet Fever releases its newest recording, "Freewriter," this weekend. The band's Jason and Katie Hendry say the collection's title track was partially inspired by a photo taken by bassist Brian Bontrager, and with it, they wanted to create musical settings that closely reflected the lyrics.

Plus, more on these stories:

A foundation led by billionaire Bill Koch wants out of its lease at the Wichita Boathouse. And city leaders have learned that might come at a high cost.

Wichita Public Schools held a press conference Tuesday to clarify how it plans to enforce a new state law banning student cell phone use.

Winfield police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that left six people dead, including four children.

An annual billboard campaign calling on the Kansas City Chiefs to change their name and end a longstanding fan tradition expanded its reach this summer.

Sedgwick County health officials have confirmed at least 100 cases of a foodborne illness that causes severe diarrhea.

Officials in Liberal are warning residents to remain alert after a mountain lion was spotted near a southwest Kansas park.

A new fitness court opened yesterday at Osage Park in south Wichita.

The Wichita Children's Home broke ground this yesterday morning for an expansion focused on helping children through grief and trauma.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the local jail population is rising, and his office has begun transferring inmates to facilities in other counties.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in Wichita and the surrounding area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson