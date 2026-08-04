Tuesday, August 4, 2026

In the 1950’s, drive-in screens towered over the Kansas prairie. But challenges like shifting viewing habits have caused their numbers to dwindle. The theaters face an uncertain future, but owners aren't ready to roll the credits on drive-ins just yet.

Plus, more on these stories:

Today is Primary Election Day in Kansas, with several important races on the ballot.

A Wichita man is suing to shut down nearly 200 cameras in the city that automatically record license plates and other information.

New teachers at Wichita Public Schools had their first day on the job yesterday, starting with staff orientation.

Wichita’s good Samaritan with a lawnmower is featured in a new campaign for Chevrolet.

Kansas is one of seven states participating in a pilot program exploring a new method of administering state exams.

Wichita State men's basketball coach Paul Mills has signed a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Shockers through the 2031 season.

Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at the Future Ready Manufacturing Center at North High School.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard recently welcomed a giant anteater pup, which is a rare sight at zoos.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

