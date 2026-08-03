Monday, August 3, 2026

The Environmental Protection Agency released new rules regulating the controversial herbicide dicamba earlier this year. While it can be an effective tool for farmers to control weeds, it can also drift in the wind and kill other plants. As Harvest Public Media’s Will Bauer reports, experts don’t expect the new rules to solve all the underlying issues with dicamba.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Kansas Supreme Court has decided not to weigh in on a legal dispute over a grace period for mailed ballots, meaning the grace period will stay in effect.

Heat stress among Kansas dairy cows leads to less milk and less profits for dairy farmers, and they have been trying to fight the recent summer temperatures.

Twenty Topeka police officer positions that serve in the city’s public schools could be reallocated out of the schools next year.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to continue with St. Joseph, Missouri, as their training camp site until the new practice facility is completed in Olathe.

The “Walk-in Docket” at Wichita’s City Hall has a new schedule starting today.

Music Theatre Wichita has announced its lineup of shows for the 2027 season.

Wichita has been selected to host another national championship event, this time for one of the fastest-growing Paralympic sports.

KMUW has earned 20 awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, including 2026 Large Market Radio Station of the Year.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Will Bauer, Zach Boblitt, Greg Echlin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson