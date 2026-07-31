Friday, July 31, 2026

Building or remodeling a house requires real vision. From the architects who design a space and also from the people who plan to live there. KMUW's Suzanne Perez recently spoke with a new business that helps people visualize their new projects.

Plus, more on these stories:

City officials broke ground for a new hotel near Equity Bank Park yesterday, just one day before a deadline to begin construction.

The Kansas primary election is coming up on Tuesday, when voters will weigh in on a constitutional amendment and several high-profile races. Early voting is already underway.

President Donald Trump reemphasized his support for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson during a statewide phone call Wednesday night ahead of the Republican primary next week.

Supporters and opponents of a constitutional amendment on electing Kansas Supreme Court justices are making a final push in advance of Tuesday’s election.

Blood loss or hemorrhage after a traumatic injury is the leading cause of preventable death.

Cases of a foodborne illness that causes severe diarrhea have nearly doubled in Kansas since last week.

The global ticketing platform Ticketmaster has replaced Select-A-Seat as the ticketing partner for major Wichita venues, including Intrust Bank Arena and Century 2.

The City of Wichita is hosting several career fairs next week.

Progressive advocacy groups will host an event this weekend at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson