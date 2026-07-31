Friday, July 31, 2026
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Building or remodeling a house requires real vision. From the architects who design a space and also from the people who plan to live there. KMUW's Suzanne Perez recently spoke with a new business that helps people visualize their new projects.
Plus, more on these stories:
- City officials broke ground for a new hotel near Equity Bank Park yesterday, just one day before a deadline to begin construction.
- The Kansas primary election is coming up on Tuesday, when voters will weigh in on a constitutional amendment and several high-profile races. Early voting is already underway.
- President Donald Trump reemphasized his support for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson during a statewide phone call Wednesday night ahead of the Republican primary next week.
- Supporters and opponents of a constitutional amendment on electing Kansas Supreme Court justices are making a final push in advance of Tuesday’s election.
- Blood loss or hemorrhage after a traumatic injury is the leading cause of preventable death.
- Cases of a foodborne illness that causes severe diarrhea have nearly doubled in Kansas since last week.
- The global ticketing platform Ticketmaster has replaced Select-A-Seat as the ticketing partner for major Wichita venues, including Intrust Bank Arena and Century 2.
- The City of Wichita is hosting several career fairs next week.
- Progressive advocacy groups will host an event this weekend at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson