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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 31, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Building or remodeling a house requires real vision. From the architects who design a space and also from the people who plan to live there. KMUW's Suzanne Perez recently spoke with a new business that helps people visualize their new projects.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • City officials broke ground for a new hotel near Equity Bank Park yesterday, just one day before a deadline to begin construction.
  • The Kansas primary election is coming up on Tuesday, when voters will weigh in on a constitutional amendment and several high-profile races. Early voting is already underway.
  • President Donald Trump reemphasized his support for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson during a statewide phone call Wednesday night ahead of the Republican primary next week.
  • Supporters and opponents of a constitutional amendment on electing Kansas Supreme Court justices are making a final push in advance of Tuesday’s election.
  • Blood loss or hemorrhage after a traumatic injury is the leading cause of preventable death.
  • Cases of a foodborne illness that causes severe diarrhea have nearly doubled in Kansas since last week.
  • The global ticketing platform Ticketmaster has replaced Select-A-Seat as the ticketing partner for major Wichita venues, including Intrust Bank Arena and Century 2.
  • The City of Wichita is hosting several career fairs next week.
  • Progressive advocacy groups will host an event this weekend at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell