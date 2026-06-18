Thursday, June 18, 2026

Ballet Wichita will present "Alice in Wonderland" at a variety of venues in Kansas this summer. Ballet Wichita director and choreographer Katie Andrusak says she wanted to present a version of the familiar story that would feel new to viewers. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Andrusak and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted unanimously to issue a six-month moratorium on solar energy projects.

A report released Wednesday shows more households in Wichita are experiencing homelessness.

The city of Wichita has released its annual Water Quality Report. The report looks at how Wichita’s water compared to state and federal standards in 2025.

A Senate bill would allow year-round sales of E15 - the gasoline blended with up to 15 percent corn-based ethanol.

The Wichita Fire Department got city approval to build a new $5 million fire station in March.

City leaders approved tax cuts Tuesday for a new childcare and literacy center in northeast Wichita.

Wichita’s Orpheum Theater is undergoing a major renovation, and now it's looking for a new mural to be featured outside the historic landmark.

Several city offices and attractions will be closed or have special hours for Juneteenth on Friday.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in and around Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Anavi Prakash, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

