Thursday, June 18, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Ballet Wichita will present "Alice in Wonderland" at a variety of venues in Kansas this summer. Ballet Wichita director and choreographer Katie Andrusak says she wanted to present a version of the familiar story that would feel new to viewers. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Andrusak and has more.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County Commissioners voted unanimously to issue a six-month moratorium on solar energy projects.
- A report released Wednesday shows more households in Wichita are experiencing homelessness.
- The city of Wichita has released its annual Water Quality Report. The report looks at how Wichita’s water compared to state and federal standards in 2025.
- A Senate bill would allow year-round sales of E15 - the gasoline blended with up to 15 percent corn-based ethanol.
- The Wichita Fire Department got city approval to build a new $5 million fire station in March.
- City leaders approved tax cuts Tuesday for a new childcare and literacy center in northeast Wichita.
- Wichita’s Orpheum Theater is undergoing a major renovation, and now it's looking for a new mural to be featured outside the historic landmark.
- Several city offices and attractions will be closed or have special hours for Juneteenth on Friday.
- KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in and around Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Anavi Prakash, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson