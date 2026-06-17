Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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A small greenhouse at Southwestern College in Winfield was the place to be Monday if you wanted to catch the fleeting smell of a rare event — the blooming of a corpse flower.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Officials who oversee colleges in Kansas will vote today on proposed tuition hikes at five of the state’s six universities.
- Kansas advocacy groups are calling attention to high healthcare costs by taking part in a national movement called One Nation, Overcharged.
- Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that killed 12 people in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday.
- A conservation group is sounding alarms over a Trump Administration push to defund deep water research.
- Sedgwick County leaders are considering a moratorium on solar energy projects across the county.
- Wichita State University will expand a program to help address a shortage of middle school science and math teachers in Kansas.
- A former assistant coach for Wichita State University women’s tennis has been sentenced for child sex crimes.
- State officials have announced a list of more than 200 museums, zoos and other attractions that Kansas families can explore for free as part of the Sunflower Summer program.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson