Wednesday, June 17, 2026

A small greenhouse at Southwestern College in Winfield was the place to be Monday if you wanted to catch the fleeting smell of a rare event — the blooming of a corpse flower.

Plus, more on these stories:

Officials who oversee colleges in Kansas will vote today on proposed tuition hikes at five of the state’s six universities.

Kansas advocacy groups are calling attention to high healthcare costs by taking part in a national movement called One Nation, Overcharged.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that killed 12 people in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday.

A conservation group is sounding alarms over a Trump Administration push to defund deep water research.

Sedgwick County leaders are considering a moratorium on solar energy projects across the county.

Wichita State University will expand a program to help address a shortage of middle school science and math teachers in Kansas.

A former assistant coach for Wichita State University women’s tennis has been sentenced for child sex crimes.

State officials have announced a list of more than 200 museums, zoos and other attractions that Kansas families can explore for free as part of the Sunflower Summer program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson