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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A small greenhouse at Southwestern College in Winfield was the place to be Monday if you wanted to catch the fleeting smell of a rare event — the blooming of a corpse flower.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Officials who oversee colleges in Kansas will vote today on proposed tuition hikes at five of the state’s six universities.
  • Kansas advocacy groups are calling attention to high healthcare costs by taking part in a national movement called One Nation, Overcharged.
  • Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that killed 12 people in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday.
  • A conservation group is sounding alarms over a Trump Administration push to defund deep water research.
  • Sedgwick County leaders are considering a moratorium on solar energy projects across the county.
  • Wichita State University will expand a program to help address a shortage of middle school science and math teachers in Kansas.
  • A former assistant coach for Wichita State University women’s tennis has been sentenced for child sex crimes.
  • State officials have announced a list of more than 200 museums, zoos and other attractions that Kansas families can explore for free as part of the Sunflower Summer program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell