Tuesday, June 16, 2026

On a Saturday last June at the Evans family ranch in Chase County, the Symphony in the Flint Hills wrapped up its 20-year run. The annual event celebrated the Tallgrass Prairie through music, art and education, and it honored the state's history and its bond with the land. Local director Matt Crow has created a documentary about the event's history and impact. Roger Nomer talked with Crow about the film.

Plus, more on these stories:

More than three hundred people traveled to a greenhouse at Southwestern College in Winfield Monday to see and smell a rare event.

Teacher contract talks at Wichita Public Schools have reached a stalemate and the district has requested federal mediation.

Wheat harvest season is starting in Kansas, and many farmers are disappointed with the results.

All three newly appointed federal judges in Kansas have written that every person — regardless of immigration status — is entitled to due process.

Kansas property tax relief continues to be one of the major issues on the gubernatorial campaign trail.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Landry Shamet is now the latest Shocker to win an NBA championship, after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-to-1 over the weekend.

United Way of the Plains will host its third annual Day of Action on Thursday.

The public is being invited to bid a temporary farewell to a northeast Wichita attraction this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson