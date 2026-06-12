Friday, June 12, 2026

The Wichita Art Museum is partnering with Envision Arts Center to present "See Hear Feel America." This exhibit is designed to include the visually impaired. Torin Andersen caught up with Charlie Wilks, a local musician who provided the sonic illustrations for these visual works.

Plus, more on these stories:

Soccer fans are taking over Wichita's Naftzger Park this week, as FIFA World Cup matches begin.

A Wichita homeless shelter and service center received a major gift Thursday to help continue its operations.

State education officials are trying to comply with a new law in Kansas that penalizes school districts that encourage or facilitate student protests.

Researchers at an environmental nonprofit say dangerously humid heat is increasing in the Midwest and South, and that’s putting people’s health at risk.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will soon be looking for a new leader.

Kansas universities are urging students and families to be aware of significant changes to federal financial aid that will take effect July 1st.

A taxidermy and curiosities sale is helping staff clear out the Great Plains Nature Center ahead of a two-year closure.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Sarah Fentem, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

