Thursday, June 11, 2026

Jefferson Starship was formed in 1974 by former members of Jefferson Airplane and enjoyed chart success into the 1980s.

Today, the group continues to write and record new material while still performing its biggest hits live. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with band members David Frieberg and Cathy Richardson and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach visited Wichita on Tuesday to speak out against recent clemency requests from death row inmates.

People across the country, including Kansas, will mark Juneteenth on Friday.

The exhibition "Safer Waters: Picturing Black Recreation at Midcentury," wraps up this weekend at The Wichita Art Museum.

If you have a license to fly a drone, and more people than you might imagine do, the federal government has a World Cup warning.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office has filed felony charges against a former Wichita police officer.

Wichita Police say they recovered nine firearms from a party at a short-term rental in Wichita Monday.

Construction will shut down two major Wichita highways this weekend.

The Salina public works department is offering a citywide pickup of tree limbs after storms hit the area earlier this week.

The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will host an invitational exhibition for Native American artists.

KMUW's Suzanne Perez brings us some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson