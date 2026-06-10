Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Austin-based singer-songwriter Kris Schultz grew up in Topeka, loving music but not thinking that she'd become a performer. Then, one day, she tried her hand at writing songs and is currently returning to her former home state for a series of concerts.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Deals signed Tuesday between Wichita and local aerospace companies -- including Boeing -- could give the industry a nearly one-hundred-million-dollar tax break over the next decade.
- Kansas has the most rural hospitals in the nation immediately at risk of closing according to a recent report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
- The Kansas Department for Children and Families needs to decrease its payment error rate for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or face a hefty fee.
- State transportation officials are warning drivers about damaged or missing highway signs in north central Kansas.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo has a new birthday to celebrate.
- Voters in the Maize school district will decide on a two-hundred-thirteen-million dollar bond issue next spring.
- Wichita State University will open its new manufacturing training and research facility today.
- Severe drought conditions in central and western Kansas have dried up the natural forage for cattle grazing, causing a crunch on feed supplies.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson