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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Austin-based singer-songwriter Kris Schultz grew up in Topeka, loving music but not thinking that she'd become a performer. Then, one day, she tried her hand at writing songs and is currently returning to her former home state for a series of concerts.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Deals signed Tuesday between Wichita and local aerospace companies -- including Boeing -- could give the industry a nearly one-hundred-million-dollar tax break over the next decade.
  • Kansas has the most rural hospitals in the nation immediately at risk of closing according to a recent report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
  • The Kansas Department for Children and Families needs to decrease its payment error rate for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or face a hefty fee.
  • State transportation officials are warning drivers about damaged or missing highway signs in north central Kansas.
  • The Sedgwick County Zoo has a new birthday to celebrate.
  • Voters in the Maize school district will decide on a two-hundred-thirteen-million dollar bond issue next spring.
  • Wichita State University will open its new manufacturing training and research facility today.
  • Severe drought conditions in central and western Kansas have dried up the natural forage for cattle grazing, causing a crunch on feed supplies.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell