Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Austin-based singer-songwriter Kris Schultz grew up in Topeka, loving music but not thinking that she'd become a performer. Then, one day, she tried her hand at writing songs and is currently returning to her former home state for a series of concerts.

Plus, more on these stories:

Deals signed Tuesday between Wichita and local aerospace companies -- including Boeing -- could give the industry a nearly one-hundred-million-dollar tax break over the next decade.

Kansas has the most rural hospitals in the nation immediately at risk of closing according to a recent report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families needs to decrease its payment error rate for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or face a hefty fee.

State transportation officials are warning drivers about damaged or missing highway signs in north central Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has a new birthday to celebrate.

Voters in the Maize school district will decide on a two-hundred-thirteen-million dollar bond issue next spring.

Wichita State University will open its new manufacturing training and research facility today.

Severe drought conditions in central and western Kansas have dried up the natural forage for cattle grazing, causing a crunch on feed supplies.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson