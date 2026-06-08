Monday, June 8, 2026

Musicians have a special connection with the instruments they play. Some call them an extension of themselves, a confidant, a second voice. So, keeping those instruments in good repair is essential. That can be tough, especially for high school music programs. Instrument repairs are often costly. But a Kansas State University program is helping rural high schools keep their bands sounding good.

Plus, more on these stories:

A local nonprofit is looking to help Wichita firefighters deal with the stress of their jobs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of the New World Screwworm in south Texas last week.

Members of a task force charged with developing a new funding formula for Kansas schools say political debates are impeding the process.

Stores that accept federal food assistance will soon be required to stock more foods as part of the Trump administration's push toward healthy eating.

A new report shows the supply of short-term rentals like Airbnb in Kansas City has grown the most out of all World Cup host cities.

Federal law enforcement officials say a Kansas man was arrested Friday morning on charges that he allegedly conspired to support ISIS terrorists.

Wichita Police showcased the newest addition to the department at RiverFest last week — a robotic dog called Spot.

A new sports announcer has been selected to replace Mike Kennedy, the longtime voice of Wichita State University Athletics.

The Sunflower Foundation has awarded a twenty-five-thousand-dollar grant to Andover and Augusta to continue improving and developing the Redbud Trail.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Hope Kirwan, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson