Monday, June 8, 2026
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Musicians have a special connection with the instruments they play. Some call them an extension of themselves, a confidant, a second voice. So, keeping those instruments in good repair is essential. That can be tough, especially for high school music programs. Instrument repairs are often costly. But a Kansas State University program is helping rural high schools keep their bands sounding good.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A local nonprofit is looking to help Wichita firefighters deal with the stress of their jobs.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of the New World Screwworm in south Texas last week.
- Members of a task force charged with developing a new funding formula for Kansas schools say political debates are impeding the process.
- Stores that accept federal food assistance will soon be required to stock more foods as part of the Trump administration's push toward healthy eating.
- A new report shows the supply of short-term rentals like Airbnb in Kansas City has grown the most out of all World Cup host cities.
- Federal law enforcement officials say a Kansas man was arrested Friday morning on charges that he allegedly conspired to support ISIS terrorists.
- Wichita Police showcased the newest addition to the department at RiverFest last week — a robotic dog called Spot.
- A new sports announcer has been selected to replace Mike Kennedy, the longtime voice of Wichita State University Athletics.
- The Sunflower Foundation has awarded a twenty-five-thousand-dollar grant to Andover and Augusta to continue improving and developing the Redbud Trail.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Hope Kirwan, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson