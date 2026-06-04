Thursday, June 4, 2026

In some places, ringing church bells offer a sense of community. But in many Kansas towns, the occasional blast of the daily whistle or siren signals it’s time to get up, have lunch, go back to work or eat supper. KMUW's Beccy Tanner offers a look at some of the unique sounds of rural Kansas.

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Wichita's pay parking plan came with numerous tickets for drivers who backed into parking spaces. City leaders voted this week to largely limit the ban on back-in parking.

The second Kansas GOP gubernatorial debate takes place tomorrow with four candidates vying for the hearts and minds of Kansans. But not all Republican candidates will be debating due to a participation requirement imposed by the state’s party.

The campaign manager for a Democratic candidate for Kansas governor uploaded documents to a website used in a recent attack on a political rival.

The owner of a newspaper that serves Black communities in Wichita and Kansas City is running for a seat in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Two members of the Sedgwick County Commission face challengers as they seek reelection in November.

A Kansas organization is funding programs to help people with substance abuse disorders get back on their feet.

Kansas health facilities will receive nearly $80 million dollars from the federal Rural Health Transformation Fund. The fund is meant to expand rural access to healthcare and help struggling hospitals.

Wichita's new transit center opens Saturday. The new center, officially named The Hub, is at 207 South Sycamore Street, just across from Equity Bank Park in Wichita's Delano district.

The Library of Congress is coming to Wichita to interview U.S. military veterans and collect their stories.



Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Beccy Tanner

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay