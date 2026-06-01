Monday, June 1, 2026

Practice makes perfect. But, for people who respond to accidents and medical emergencies, practice can be hard to come by. Meg Britton-Mehlisch recently spent a day with local firefighters, as they got a chance to try out new techniques and try out equipment that could save lives.

Plus, more on these stories:

A state agency in Kansas wants to study how criminal sentencing guidelines could change for the better.

A Wichita organization is training crisis workers to better respond to LGBTQ+ people.

A program that helps create more care options for people with disabilities is not being reinstated in Kansas.

Officials say two people were hurt by hazardous materials at a Salina water park earlier this week, which led to the park's closure.

The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees on Saturday at all of its recreation sites on national forests and grasslands.

The American Red Cross in Kansas has issued an urgent call for blood donations as the summer season begins.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will host an open house this week to talk about a possible new interchange in northeast Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson