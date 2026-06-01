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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 1, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Practice makes perfect. But, for people who respond to accidents and medical emergencies, practice can be hard to come by. Meg Britton-Mehlisch recently spent a day with local firefighters, as they got a chance to try out new techniques and try out equipment that could save lives.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A state agency in Kansas wants to study how criminal sentencing guidelines could change for the better.
  • A Wichita organization is training crisis workers to better respond to LGBTQ+ people.
  • A program that helps create more care options for people with disabilities is not being reinstated in Kansas.
  • Officials say two people were hurt by hazardous materials at a Salina water park earlier this week, which led to the park's closure.
  • The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees on Saturday at all of its recreation sites on national forests and grasslands.
  • The American Red Cross in Kansas has issued an urgent call for blood donations as the summer season begins.
  • The Kansas Department of Transportation will host an open house this week to talk about a possible new interchange in northeast Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell