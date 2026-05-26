Tuesday, May 26, 2026

As grocery prices rise, some community organizations are growing their own produce and creating community gardens to help fight food insecurity. Organizers say fresh vegetables are only some of the benefits.

Plus, more on these stories:

A recent report from the Kansas Board of Regents indicates fewer high school students in the state are ready for college than a decade ago.

A downtown Wichita building that has had stints as a theater and church ministry space is the site of a new wellness center for first responders.

Wichita's Mid America All-Indian Museum is celebrating 50 years of telling Native American stories.

The latest census data for Kansas reveals urban and suburban areas of Kansas continue to mostly grow.

Wichita State University has chosen a new name for the former Cessna Stadium.

A nominating commission has selected three nominees to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to kids this summer.

The Tallgrass Film Association is looking for local students to be part of its Emerging Filmmaker Program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

