© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

As grocery prices rise, some community organizations are growing their own produce and creating community gardens to help fight food insecurity. Organizers say fresh vegetables are only some of the benefits.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A recent report from the Kansas Board of Regents indicates fewer high school students in the state are ready for college than a decade ago.
  • A downtown Wichita building that has had stints as a theater and church ministry space is the site of a new wellness center for first responders.
  • Wichita's Mid America All-Indian Museum is celebrating 50 years of telling Native American stories.
  • The latest census data for Kansas reveals urban and suburban areas of Kansas continue to mostly grow.
  • Wichita State University has chosen a new name for the former Cessna Stadium.
  • A nominating commission has selected three nominees to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court.
  • Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to kids this summer.
  • The Tallgrass Film Association is looking for local students to be part of its Emerging Filmmaker Program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell