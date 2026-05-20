Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The band Styx was formed in Chicago in 1972 and continues performing and recording new music to this day. Vocalist and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan says that the band's enduring appeal likely comes down to its positive lyrics, impressive musicianship, and ability to entertain. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lawrence Gowan and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita City Manager Dennis Marstall says that Wichita will ramp up enforcement of a citywide camping ban later this summer.

Tens of thousands of people across Kansas and Missouri had no power Tuesday morning after strong storms brought winds and heavy rain overnight.

Kansas farmers are facing what may be the smallest wheat crop in 50 years according to the federal government.

The Smokey Valley Chamber Music Festival starts this week in Lindsborg.

Later this year, a Topeka historic site will display a 462-year-old German family Bible that was used to inaugurate the first person of color and first Kansan to the executive office.

A political party in Kansas has ended two years after it formed.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was arrested Tuesday in Dallas for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

The Kansas Attorney General's Office announced the purchase of sleep sacks that will help promote safe sleeping in infants.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Jedd Beaudoin, Julie Denesha, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

