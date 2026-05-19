Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Breast milk is incredibly beneficial for babies, but sometimes moms are not able to breastfeed because of health issues or a premature birth. A growing partnership is bringing more donated milk to babies in Kansas. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus, more on these stories:

The newest school board member in Wichita attends her first meeting June 14th.

Local and federal leaders gathered at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus yesterday to open a lab they say will help combat gun violence.

A Douglas County judge temporarily blocked Kansas from enforcing a new law that bans nonsurgical gender-transition treatment for minors.

Fires are burning across southwest Kansas for the second time in just a few months.

Health officials say an Osage County, Kansas, resident exposed people to measles at Topeka Baptist Church on May 3rd.

Wichita Public Schools will continue its summer food program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18.

The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission begins interviewing candidates this week to fill a vacancy on the court.

Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Memorial Day holiday.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson