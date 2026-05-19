Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Breast milk is incredibly beneficial for babies, but sometimes moms are not able to breastfeed because of health issues or a premature birth. A growing partnership is bringing more donated milk to babies in Kansas. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The newest school board member in Wichita attends her first meeting June 14th.
- Local and federal leaders gathered at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus yesterday to open a lab they say will help combat gun violence.
- A Douglas County judge temporarily blocked Kansas from enforcing a new law that bans nonsurgical gender-transition treatment for minors.
- Fires are burning across southwest Kansas for the second time in just a few months.
- Health officials say an Osage County, Kansas, resident exposed people to measles at Topeka Baptist Church on May 3rd.
- Wichita Public Schools will continue its summer food program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18.
- The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission begins interviewing candidates this week to fill a vacancy on the court.
- Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Memorial Day holiday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson