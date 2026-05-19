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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Breast milk is incredibly beneficial for babies, but sometimes moms are not able to breastfeed because of health issues or a premature birth. A growing partnership is bringing more donated milk to babies in Kansas. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The newest school board member in Wichita attends her first meeting June 14th.
  • Local and federal leaders gathered at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus yesterday to open a lab they say will help combat gun violence.
  • A Douglas County judge temporarily blocked Kansas from enforcing a new law that bans nonsurgical gender-transition treatment for minors.
  • Fires are burning across southwest Kansas for the second time in just a few months.
  • Health officials say an Osage County, Kansas, resident exposed people to measles at Topeka Baptist Church on May 3rd.
  • Wichita Public Schools will continue its summer food program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission begins interviewing candidates this week to fill a vacancy on the court.
  • Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Memorial Day holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell