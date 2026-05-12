Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Veteran Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show is returning to concert stages this summer. The band also has a new album, "Union Made," out next month, which is produced by longtime bassist Morgan Jahnig. Jahnig recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the making of Union Made and how former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones convinced him to continue with his musical career.
Plus more on these stories:
- Boeing announced Monday that it plans to invest one billion dollars at its Wichita site, a move that was celebrated by state and federal officials.
- An abundance of ladybugs this spring should be a benefit to Kansas gardeners.
- Researchers in Kansas are sounding the alarm, saying officials are unprepared for extreme heat events. They say a lack of clear data and policies makes it harder to respond to dangerous heat.
- Some Kansas agriculture leaders have concerns about the new farm bill passed by the U.S. House.
- Many farmers are facing a challenging economy. That's forcing some to make tough choices about how much to invest in this season's crops.
- The Wichita Land Bank is supposed to take on blighted lots and sell them to affordable housing developers, but it's out of property and money.
- The NCAA men's basketball tournament is expanding, and Wichita is considering a bid to host opening-round games.
- Fort Hays State University will host a free, virtual event to help students and families navigate the federal financial aid process.Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson