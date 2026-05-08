Friday, May 8, 2026

For the past several years, two area teachers have been creating and publishing a comic book series entirely on their own. With that experience, they're now teaming up with friends to help provide a boost to other comic book creators in the region. Daniel Caudill talked with some of the creative minds behind a new local venture called Free Candy Publishing.

Plus more on these stories:

Some people in Wichita are asking why the school district has abandoned plans for an early childhood center in one of the city’s predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Public safety workers in Sedgwick County will soon have their own health and wellness center.

Local gun safety advocates are urging Wichita Public Schools to inform parents on how to safely store their firearms at home.

More than 3,000 immigrants with temporary legal status will be removed from KanCare — the Kansas program that administers Medicaid benefits — in October.

The Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita appears to be closed, but neighbors and city leaders are uncertain of its future.

A Kansas restaurant and tourist destination with a one-hundred-fifty-year history has closed.

Roadwork on a portion of Kellogg through downtown Wichita will affect nighttime traffic starting next week.

Wichita’s VA hospital will host an outreach event in Hutchinson this weekend to help veterans enroll for VA healthcare.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place this weekend across Wichita.

Botanica is celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday and offering free admission to moms.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson