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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 8, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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For the past several years, two area teachers have been creating and publishing a comic book series entirely on their own. With that experience, they're now teaming up with friends to help provide a boost to other comic book creators in the region. Daniel Caudill talked with some of the creative minds behind a new local venture called Free Candy Publishing.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Some people in Wichita are asking why the school district has abandoned plans for an early childhood center in one of the city’s predominantly Black neighborhoods.
  • Public safety workers in Sedgwick County will soon have their own health and wellness center.
  • Local gun safety advocates are urging Wichita Public Schools to inform parents on how to safely store their firearms at home.
  • More than 3,000 immigrants with temporary legal status will be removed from KanCare — the Kansas program that administers Medicaid benefits — in October.
  • The Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita appears to be closed, but neighbors and city leaders are uncertain of its future.
  • A Kansas restaurant and tourist destination with a one-hundred-fifty-year history has closed.
  • Roadwork on a portion of Kellogg through downtown Wichita will affect nighttime traffic starting next week.
  • Wichita’s VA hospital will host an outreach event in Hutchinson this weekend to help veterans enroll for VA healthcare.
  • The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place this weekend across Wichita.
  • Botanica is celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday and offering free admission to moms.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell