Friday, May 8, 2026
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For the past several years, two area teachers have been creating and publishing a comic book series entirely on their own. With that experience, they're now teaming up with friends to help provide a boost to other comic book creators in the region. Daniel Caudill talked with some of the creative minds behind a new local venture called Free Candy Publishing.
Plus more on these stories:
- Some people in Wichita are asking why the school district has abandoned plans for an early childhood center in one of the city’s predominantly Black neighborhoods.
- Public safety workers in Sedgwick County will soon have their own health and wellness center.
- Local gun safety advocates are urging Wichita Public Schools to inform parents on how to safely store their firearms at home.
- More than 3,000 immigrants with temporary legal status will be removed from KanCare — the Kansas program that administers Medicaid benefits — in October.
- The Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita appears to be closed, but neighbors and city leaders are uncertain of its future.
- A Kansas restaurant and tourist destination with a one-hundred-fifty-year history has closed.
- Roadwork on a portion of Kellogg through downtown Wichita will affect nighttime traffic starting next week.
- Wichita’s VA hospital will host an outreach event in Hutchinson this weekend to help veterans enroll for VA healthcare.
- The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place this weekend across Wichita.
- Botanica is celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday and offering free admission to moms.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson