Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Last month, the local arts nonprofit Harvester Arts announced it was partnering with the Tallgrass Film Festival to put on this year's festival in October. But what will that really mean? To find out, KMUW's Fletcher Powell talked with Harvester's Executive Director, Kristin Beal, as well as Tallgrass's Director of Events and Logistics, Tom Mittlestadt and the festival's new programming lead, our KMUW colleague Hugo Phan.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita school district is moving toward a November bond referendum, with district staff recommending a $615 million-dollar proposal.

The legal fight over mailing medication abortion drugs could have a major impact in Kansas.

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis can upend a family’s life. An upcoming conference in Wichita will offer resources and encouragement to caregivers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cut dozens of projects to help underserved farmers access land and capital.

Voters in El Dorado will decide in August whether to approve a one percent sales tax to support their local hospital.

The architecture firm that designed Wichita's central library in 1962 will help reimagine the space this year.

World Cup fans can start buying transit passes to get around the Kansas City area during this summer’s tournament.

A Wichita Police officer is on paid administrative leave following his arrest in connection with a domestic violence incident.

One of two attractions that closed last week at Exploration Place's outdoor playground has reopened.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Anna Pope, Fletcher Powell, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson