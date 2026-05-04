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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, May 4, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Beef prices at the grocery store are near record highs. The latest data for a pound of ground beef is $6.70 on average. A sirloin steak runs about $14 a pound. As Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks reports, buying a whole or half cow directly from a rancher could make more financial sense.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The developer behind a project near Wichita’s ballpark has three months to begin building or miss out on a $9.6 million dollar deal with the city.
  • Workers held May Day protests across the country Friday, including in Kansas. In Wichita, nurses with Ascension Via Christi picketed for better safety measures.
  • The Wichita school district is set to take another step toward a November bond referendum at its meeting tonight.
  • The cost of farming necessities like diesel and nitrogen fertilizer is soaring because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked by the war in Iran.
  • This year is the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The historic highway’s milestone was marked last week in a community in southeast Kansas.
  • NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty will visit Wichita next week as part of a cross-country charity ride.
  • A highway project will affect traffic at a major north Wichita interchange this week.
  • The City of Wichita will host several career fairs ahead of this month’s District Advisory Board meetings.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, Rachel Schnelle and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell