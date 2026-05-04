Monday, May 4, 2026
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Beef prices at the grocery store are near record highs. The latest data for a pound of ground beef is $6.70 on average. A sirloin steak runs about $14 a pound. As Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks reports, buying a whole or half cow directly from a rancher could make more financial sense.
Plus more on these stories:
- The developer behind a project near Wichita’s ballpark has three months to begin building or miss out on a $9.6 million dollar deal with the city.
- Workers held May Day protests across the country Friday, including in Kansas. In Wichita, nurses with Ascension Via Christi picketed for better safety measures.
- The Wichita school district is set to take another step toward a November bond referendum at its meeting tonight.
- The cost of farming necessities like diesel and nitrogen fertilizer is soaring because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked by the war in Iran.
- This year is the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The historic highway’s milestone was marked last week in a community in southeast Kansas.
- NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty will visit Wichita next week as part of a cross-country charity ride.
- A highway project will affect traffic at a major north Wichita interchange this week.
- The City of Wichita will host several career fairs ahead of this month’s District Advisory Board meetings.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, Rachel Schnelle and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson