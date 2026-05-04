Monday, May 4, 2026

Beef prices at the grocery store are near record highs. The latest data for a pound of ground beef is $6.70 on average. A sirloin steak runs about $14 a pound. As Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks reports, buying a whole or half cow directly from a rancher could make more financial sense.

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The developer behind a project near Wichita’s ballpark has three months to begin building or miss out on a $9.6 million dollar deal with the city.

Workers held May Day protests across the country Friday, including in Kansas. In Wichita, nurses with Ascension Via Christi picketed for better safety measures.

The Wichita school district is set to take another step toward a November bond referendum at its meeting tonight.

The cost of farming necessities like diesel and nitrogen fertilizer is soaring because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked by the war in Iran.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The historic highway’s milestone was marked last week in a community in southeast Kansas.

NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty will visit Wichita next week as part of a cross-country charity ride.

A highway project will affect traffic at a major north Wichita interchange this week.

The City of Wichita will host several career fairs ahead of this month’s District Advisory Board meetings.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, Rachel Schnelle and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson