Friday, May 1, 2026
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A group of Wichita area chefs spent their Earth Day last week trying out a new ingredient. Now there may be a future on their menus for a perennial grain called Kernza.
Plus more on these stories:
- The cost of parking at Wichita's City Hall could increase this summer as the city steps up its enforcement of new parking rules.
- Seven people in Kansas are winners of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings.
- The crowded field of Democratic challengers for Republican incumbent Roger Marshall’s U.S. Senate seat continues to grow.
- Legal experts gathered in Topeka this week with a goal of making the state's legal system more accessible.
- Second Light Shelter Services has announced that Mental Health America of South Central Kansas will be a new provider of homeless shelter services in Wichita.
- Kansas is testing private wells statewide for pesticides and other substances.
- The Harvey County Sheriff's Office will administer a DUI check lane in the county this weekend.
- Another round of Open Streets ICT is returning to Wichita's North End this weekend.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson