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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 1, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A group of Wichita area chefs spent their Earth Day last week trying out a new ingredient. Now there may be a future on their menus for a perennial grain called Kernza.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The cost of parking at Wichita's City Hall could increase this summer as the city steps up its enforcement of new parking rules.
  • Seven people in Kansas are winners of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings.
  • The crowded field of Democratic challengers for Republican incumbent Roger Marshall’s U.S. Senate seat continues to grow.
  • Legal experts gathered in Topeka this week with a goal of making the state's legal system more accessible.
  • Second Light Shelter Services has announced that Mental Health America of South Central Kansas will be a new provider of homeless shelter services in Wichita.
  • Kansas is testing private wells statewide for pesticides and other substances.
  • The Harvey County Sheriff's Office will administer a DUI check lane in the county this weekend.
  • Another round of Open Streets ICT is returning to Wichita's North End this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell