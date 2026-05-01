Friday, May 1, 2026

A group of Wichita area chefs spent their Earth Day last week trying out a new ingredient. Now there may be a future on their menus for a perennial grain called Kernza.

Plus more on these stories:

The cost of parking at Wichita's City Hall could increase this summer as the city steps up its enforcement of new parking rules.

Seven people in Kansas are winners of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings.

The crowded field of Democratic challengers for Republican incumbent Roger Marshall’s U.S. Senate seat continues to grow.

Legal experts gathered in Topeka this week with a goal of making the state's legal system more accessible.

Second Light Shelter Services has announced that Mental Health America of South Central Kansas will be a new provider of homeless shelter services in Wichita.

Kansas is testing private wells statewide for pesticides and other substances.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office will administer a DUI check lane in the county this weekend.

Another round of Open Streets ICT is returning to Wichita's North End this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson