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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 30, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A Kansas City nonprofit has been spreading thousands of recycled flowers -- and joy -- to senior care facilities for the past ten years. And now, it’s supporting the next generation of florists. Jodi Fortino has more on a new scholarship for students at Johnson County Community College.

Plus more on these stories:

  • As Friends University moves its marriage and family therapy program online, some fear that it could impact mental health services in the area.
  • The fate of Wichita's new water treatment plant could once again come down to weather.
  • Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a property tax relief plan that she says would hurt local communities. After the veto, property tax relief is unlikely this year.
  • There’s now a second lawsuit challenging a state law that invalidated the IDs of transgender people who had changed their gender marker.
  • Two attractions at a new outdoor playground at Exploration Place are closed while crews make repairs.
  • Union Pacific says one of the company's historic steam locomotives will travel through Kansas this summer during its first-ever coast-to-coast tour in honor of America's 250th birthday.
  • The Wichita school district will hold information sessions next week for parents of children starting kindergarten this fall.

  • And Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in Wichita.

    Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
    Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino and Suzanne Perez
    Theme music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell