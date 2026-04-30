Thursday, April 30, 2026
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A Kansas City nonprofit has been spreading thousands of recycled flowers -- and joy -- to senior care facilities for the past ten years. And now, it’s supporting the next generation of florists. Jodi Fortino has more on a new scholarship for students at Johnson County Community College.
Plus more on these stories:
- As Friends University moves its marriage and family therapy program online, some fear that it could impact mental health services in the area.
- The fate of Wichita's new water treatment plant could once again come down to weather.
- Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a property tax relief plan that she says would hurt local communities. After the veto, property tax relief is unlikely this year.
- There’s now a second lawsuit challenging a state law that invalidated the IDs of transgender people who had changed their gender marker.
- Two attractions at a new outdoor playground at Exploration Place are closed while crews make repairs.
- Union Pacific says one of the company's historic steam locomotives will travel through Kansas this summer during its first-ever coast-to-coast tour in honor of America's 250th birthday.
- The Wichita school district will hold information sessions next week for parents of children starting kindergarten this fall.
And Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson