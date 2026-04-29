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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The Minisa Bridge near North High School in Wichita was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. Supporters say the designation gives the one-of-a-kind bridge the recognition it deserves and could also help preserve it for generations to come.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Some Wichita city leaders say they would support putting housing and homelessness back on a sales-tax ballot.
  • Wichita public works director Gary Janzen told the city council Tuesday that drivers who back-in to parking spots will not get a ticket for the moment.
  • Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have capped property tax increases at 3% – or the rate of inflation – whichever is lesser.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court is looking for parents to serve on an advisory committee on child support guidelines.
  • Wildfires are becoming more prevalent in the Great Plains.
  • Ascension Via Christi plans to build a new emergency room in far east Wichita this year.
  • Law enforcement officials are warning parents about the use of artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse material.
  • The WSU women’s tennis team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
  • Some roads in and around downtown Wichita will be closed Sunday for the Prairie Fire spring half-marathon and 5K races.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zack Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Macy Byars and Roger Nomer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell