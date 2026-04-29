Wednesday, April 29, 2026

The Minisa Bridge near North High School in Wichita was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. Supporters say the designation gives the one-of-a-kind bridge the recognition it deserves and could also help preserve it for generations to come.

Plus more on these stories:

Some Wichita city leaders say they would support putting housing and homelessness back on a sales-tax ballot.

Wichita public works director Gary Janzen told the city council Tuesday that drivers who back-in to parking spots will not get a ticket for the moment.

Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have capped property tax increases at 3% – or the rate of inflation – whichever is lesser.

The Kansas Supreme Court is looking for parents to serve on an advisory committee on child support guidelines.

Wildfires are becoming more prevalent in the Great Plains.

Ascension Via Christi plans to build a new emergency room in far east Wichita this year.

Law enforcement officials are warning parents about the use of artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse material.

The WSU women’s tennis team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Some roads in and around downtown Wichita will be closed Sunday for the Prairie Fire spring half-marathon and 5K races.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson