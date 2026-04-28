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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Chase Billingham is an associate professor of sociology at Wichita State University and a popular voice on local development and politics. His new book, "All American City: Bluster, Boom and Bust in Wichita" explores the cultural and economic history of Wichita and the struggle to make it a destination city. KMUW's Dan Dillon sat down with Billingham recently to talk about the book.
Plus more on these stories:

  • Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kansas will soon have a closer place to practice their faith.
  • Two of North America’s biggest railroad companies want to merge to create a transcontinental railroad.
  • The Kansas judicial branch is warning people about a new text message scam that appears to be from the Kansas Supreme Court.
  • Drought conditions are worsening in western Kansas when the state’s wheat needs rain the most.
  • A Wichita man will spend more than 11 years in prison for a burglary spree that targeted local churches and businesses.
  • People are invited to attend a discussion at the Advanced Learning Library about combatting extreme heat in Wichita.
  • A new study finds bird populations are declining at a faster pace in areas with a lot of agriculture - especially in the Midwest.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zack Boblett, Abigail Bottar, Daniel Caudill, Dan Dillon, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell