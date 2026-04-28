Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Chase Billingham is an associate professor of sociology at Wichita State University and a popular voice on local development and politics. His new book, "All American City: Bluster, Boom and Bust in Wichita" explores the cultural and economic history of Wichita and the struggle to make it a destination city. KMUW's Dan Dillon sat down with Billingham recently to talk about the book.

Plus more on these stories:

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kansas will soon have a closer place to practice their faith.

Two of North America’s biggest railroad companies want to merge to create a transcontinental railroad.

The Kansas judicial branch is warning people about a new text message scam that appears to be from the Kansas Supreme Court.

Drought conditions are worsening in western Kansas when the state’s wheat needs rain the most.

A Wichita man will spend more than 11 years in prison for a burglary spree that targeted local churches and businesses.

People are invited to attend a discussion at the Advanced Learning Library about combatting extreme heat in Wichita.

A new study finds bird populations are declining at a faster pace in areas with a lot of agriculture - especially in the Midwest.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zack Boblett, Abigail Bottar, Daniel Caudill, Dan Dillon, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens