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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 27, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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In Kansas, the name John Brown is shorthand for a violent period of the state’s history in the lead-up to the Civil War. One hundred and seventy years later, some modern day activists and educators are still debating his legacy.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Republicans were unsuccessful in their effort to require high school students to pass an American civics exam before graduation.
  • Members of a state advisory council say Kansas is not providing the money needed to serve special education students.
  • The Kansas Republican Party claims a Johnson County preacher has been using his tax-exempt church’s resources to potentially launch a campaign for the U.S. Senate.
  • Haysville is offering financial incentives for people to open a restaurant or coffee shop within its city limits.
  • Local faith organizations will gather today to discuss solutions to community-wide issues.
  • Music Theatre Wichita has announced plans for a new education center north of downtown.
  • Girls flag football is now an official high school sport in Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell