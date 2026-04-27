Monday, April 27, 2026

In Kansas, the name John Brown is shorthand for a violent period of the state’s history in the lead-up to the Civil War. One hundred and seventy years later, some modern day activists and educators are still debating his legacy.

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Kansas Republicans were unsuccessful in their effort to require high school students to pass an American civics exam before graduation.

Members of a state advisory council say Kansas is not providing the money needed to serve special education students.

The Kansas Republican Party claims a Johnson County preacher has been using his tax-exempt church’s resources to potentially launch a campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Haysville is offering financial incentives for people to open a restaurant or coffee shop within its city limits.

Local faith organizations will gather today to discuss solutions to community-wide issues.

Music Theatre Wichita has announced plans for a new education center north of downtown.

Girls flag football is now an official high school sport in Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens

