Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall visits Wichita this week for a reading at Botanica.

She says that during her tenure as the state's poet laureate she's enjoyed meeting people across the state who are interested in connecting more deeply with poetry.

More importantly, she says, poetry is one of the most inclusive art forms. Plus we have more on these stories:

Former mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, Joe Ceballos, pleaded guilty on Monday to three misdemeanor charges for voting without being a U.S. citizen.

As grocery prices rise, healthy food is often left out of the cart. Food recovery groups are looking to provide more fresh options.

Wichita police are asking for help from the public following a spike in gun violence.

The US Department of Education claims four Kansas school districts have policies for transgender students that violate federal law.

Data centers could be making their way to western Kansas as part of the AI boom. But locals are pushing back on the projects.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will host a workshop for the public Friday, April 24th, about ways to prevent and respond to wildfires.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 30th national prescription drug take back day on Saturday, April 25th, at 51 locations across Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Jodi Fortino, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zack Ruth.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

