Monday, April 20, 2026

If you've ever attended a symphony performance, you might notice a code of conduct that the audience is expected to follow. One organizer is looking to loosen those rules with relaxed events that make chamber music more accessible.

Plus more on these stories:

Senator Roger Marshall was in Wichita Friday to talk with small business owners about the challenges they face.

The proposed budget for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from the White House is raising concerns from some in the Midwest and Great Plains.

More than 1,700 teachers in Kansas left the profession in the past year.

Wichita City Leaders will consider changes to the city’s transit system on Tuesday.

Kansas may soon declare bush honeysuckle a noxious weed.

A family event in Mulvane has been rescheduled because of weather.

Sedgwick County is preparing to host a series of e-waste collection events, giving residents a chance to safely dispose of old electronics.

The Wichita Public Library has announced events to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Will Bauer, Daniel Caudill, Hugo Phan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson