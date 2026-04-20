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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 20, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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If you've ever attended a symphony performance, you might notice a code of conduct that the audience is expected to follow. One organizer is looking to loosen those rules with relaxed events that make chamber music more accessible.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Senator Roger Marshall was in Wichita Friday to talk with small business owners about the challenges they face.
  • The proposed budget for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from the White House is raising concerns from some in the Midwest and Great Plains.
  • More than 1,700 teachers in Kansas left the profession in the past year.
  • Wichita City Leaders will consider changes to the city’s transit system on Tuesday.
  • Kansas may soon declare bush honeysuckle a noxious weed.
  • A family event in Mulvane has been rescheduled because of weather.
  • Sedgwick County is preparing to host a series of e-waste collection events, giving residents a chance to safely dispose of old electronics.
  • The Wichita Public Library has announced events to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Will Bauer, Daniel Caudill, Hugo Phan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell