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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 16, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Wichita musician John Salem is the only musician on his new album, "Goodbye California," making it a true solo recording.
Salem says that the record is informed largely by personal experiences and his eclectic taste in music.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council approved updates to the city’s code of ethics for elected officials.
  • The U.S. House has passed its version of an aviation safety bill in response to a January 2025 crash that involved an American Airlines passenger jet from Wichita.
  • Kansas will ban kratom products in July, citing a lack of research on the safety and effectiveness of the opioid.
  • Local leaders have renewed a contract that pairs police with mental health professionals.
  • The Kansas Court of Appeals heard cases at five different colleges across the state Tuesday.
  • The Joplin, Missouri, police sniper who killed a two-year-old girl in a 2022 hostage standoff in Southeast Kansas is now a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of a Kansas volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty.
  • The Mulvane Public Library is hosting a Big Truck Night for children and families on Friday.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell