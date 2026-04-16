Thursday, April 16, 2026

Wichita musician John Salem is the only musician on his new album, "Goodbye California," making it a true solo recording.

Salem says that the record is informed largely by personal experiences and his eclectic taste in music.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council approved updates to the city’s code of ethics for elected officials.

The U.S. House has passed its version of an aviation safety bill in response to a January 2025 crash that involved an American Airlines passenger jet from Wichita.

Kansas will ban kratom products in July, citing a lack of research on the safety and effectiveness of the opioid.

Local leaders have renewed a contract that pairs police with mental health professionals.

The Kansas Court of Appeals heard cases at five different colleges across the state Tuesday.

The Joplin, Missouri, police sniper who killed a two-year-old girl in a 2022 hostage standoff in Southeast Kansas is now a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of a Kansas volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty.

The Mulvane Public Library is hosting a Big Truck Night for children and families on Friday.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

