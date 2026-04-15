Wednesday, April 15, 2026

These days, a cheap replacement for just about any household item is one or two delivery days away. But a Wichita father and son are making sure their customer's knives, shears and blades can become generational heirlooms.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Board of Education named Kansas native Jake Steel as the state’s next education commissioner.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is rehabilitating eight homes in northeast Wichita in honor of Pope Leo the 14th.

WSU Tech and Foley Equipment will host a career signing day and unveil a new lab today in partnership with Think-Big.

The Kansas legislative session is over. But even after lawmakers left town, the political maneuvering continues.

The Wichita City Council advanced a development project that would provide more parking near the downtown ballpark.

A leading materials science company in Michigan has appointed a Wichitan as its new CEO.

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced it will invest eleven million dollars toward rural water systems in Kansas.

Open Streets ICT is returning to Wichita State University this weekend.

The Kansas Office of Veterans Services will hold a day-long event next week to help connect veterans with benefits.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson