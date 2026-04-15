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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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These days, a cheap replacement for just about any household item is one or two delivery days away. But a Wichita father and son are making sure their customer's knives, shears and blades can become generational heirlooms.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Board of Education named Kansas native Jake Steel as the state’s next education commissioner.
  • Wichita Habitat for Humanity is rehabilitating eight homes in northeast Wichita in honor of Pope Leo the 14th.
  • WSU Tech and Foley Equipment will host a career signing day and unveil a new lab today in partnership with Think-Big.
  • The Kansas legislative session is over. But even after lawmakers left town, the political maneuvering continues.
  • The Wichita City Council advanced a development project that would provide more parking near the downtown ballpark.
  • A leading materials science company in Michigan has appointed a Wichitan as its new CEO.
  • The United States Department of Agriculture has announced it will invest eleven million dollars toward rural water systems in Kansas.
  • Open Streets ICT is returning to Wichita State University this weekend.
  • The Kansas Office of Veterans Services will hold a day-long event next week to help connect veterans with benefits.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell