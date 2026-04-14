Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The Kansas Statehouse isn’t just where debates are held and laws are made. It’s also a living museum, filled with quirky artifacts and quiet tributes to the people who built the state. Kansas Public Radio’s Courtney Lane recently took an official tour and filed this report.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas public schools will have a new chief administrator, with the state board of education expected to name the state’s next education commissioner today.

A bill aimed at reducing welfare fraud will become law after Kansas lawmakers overrode a veto from Governor Laura Kelly.

Kansas lawmakers ended their 2026 session without approving a constitutional amendment for property tax relief.

Food prices are expected to increase over the course of this year - especially since the war in Iran has driven up the cost of fuel and fertilizer.

Western Kansas farmers might take a pay cut in order to reduce the amount of water they pump out of the aquifer.

The Kansas Court of Appeals is taking justice on the road.

The Wichita Airport Authority is creating a master plan to address future needs at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

The World Cup will be in Kansas City in two months, and officials expect hundreds of thousands of visitors. Public health workers are preparing now.

The Kansas Attorney General is warning about roofing scams following weekend storm damage.

Friends University is giving students a way to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico.

United Way of the Plains is expanding its Read to Succeed program to serve more children over the summer months.

Kansas City's botanical garden is rolling out eco-friendly practices on a newly purchased farm.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Hope Kirwan, Courtney Lane, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson