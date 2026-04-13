Monday, April 13, 2026

Victoria Juarez is searching for the perfect sparkly ballgown to wear at her quinceañera. She and her mom, Rosalba, went shopping at a store in North Wichita that specializes in dresses fit for a 15-year-old girl's birthday and coming of age celebration. For this month's edition of "In the Mix" Carla Eckels tagged along on the shopping expedition.

Plus more on these stories:

More people in Sedgwick County are seeking protection from stalking and abuse this year, and county leaders are considering how to respond.

Anti-hunger advocates say a new Kansas law could encourage more school districts to join a federal program that covers free meals for all students in low-income areas.

The Kansas Legislature has voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the SAVE Kansas Act.

Wichita leaders say more than two thousand people now have municipal ID cards, one year since the program began.

Fort Hays State University is partnering with Garden City Community College to help students seeking degrees in agriculture.

Wichitans will soon be able to get a guided look inside a building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

