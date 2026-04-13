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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 13, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Victoria Juarez is searching for the perfect sparkly ballgown to wear at her quinceañera. She and her mom, Rosalba, went shopping at a store in North Wichita that specializes in dresses fit for a 15-year-old girl's birthday and coming of age celebration. For this month's edition of "In the Mix" Carla Eckels tagged along on the shopping expedition.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More people in Sedgwick County are seeking protection from stalking and abuse this year, and county leaders are considering how to respond.
  • Anti-hunger advocates say a new Kansas law could encourage more school districts to join a federal program that covers free meals for all students in low-income areas.
  • The Kansas Legislature has voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the SAVE Kansas Act.
  • Wichita leaders say more than two thousand people now have municipal ID cards, one year since the program began.
  • Fort Hays State University is partnering with Garden City Community College to help students seeking degrees in agriculture.
  • Wichitans will soon be able to get a guided look inside a building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell