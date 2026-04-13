Monday, April 13, 2026
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Victoria Juarez is searching for the perfect sparkly ballgown to wear at her quinceañera. She and her mom, Rosalba, went shopping at a store in North Wichita that specializes in dresses fit for a 15-year-old girl's birthday and coming of age celebration. For this month's edition of "In the Mix" Carla Eckels tagged along on the shopping expedition.
Plus more on these stories:
- More people in Sedgwick County are seeking protection from stalking and abuse this year, and county leaders are considering how to respond.
- Anti-hunger advocates say a new Kansas law could encourage more school districts to join a federal program that covers free meals for all students in low-income areas.
- The Kansas Legislature has voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the SAVE Kansas Act.
- Wichita leaders say more than two thousand people now have municipal ID cards, one year since the program began.
- Fort Hays State University is partnering with Garden City Community College to help students seeking degrees in agriculture.
- Wichitans will soon be able to get a guided look inside a building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson