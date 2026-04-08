Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
The War and Treaty mixes a wide range of musical styles and has been embraced by the both the country music and Americana community. Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the husband and wife who co-founded the group, say that although they quickly realized they had something special, they were still surprised by the band's success.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita Board of Education got its first look at a potential November bond referendum Monday night.
- The Wichita school board voted to start accepting applications for an open seat on the board.
- A split Wichita city council agreed to purchase one of two robot "dogs" police requested Tuesday.
- Officials with Wichita State's Barton School of Business rang the closing bell on Wall Street Monday.
- A Kansas bill that lowers the educational standards required for nursing instructors will become law without the governor’s signature.
- The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting a community baby shower and resource fair on Saturday.
- A Wichita nonprofit group will host a band competition to raise money for children in foster care.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill and Roger Nomer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson