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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The War and Treaty mixes a wide range of musical styles and has been embraced by the both the country music and Americana community. Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the husband and wife who co-founded the group, say that although they quickly realized they had something special, they were still surprised by the band's success.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Board of Education got its first look at a potential November bond referendum Monday night.
  • The Wichita school board voted to start accepting applications for an open seat on the board.
  • A split Wichita city council agreed to purchase one of two robot "dogs" police requested Tuesday.
  • Officials with Wichita State's Barton School of Business rang the closing bell on Wall Street Monday.
  • A Kansas bill that lowers the educational standards required for nursing instructors will become law without the governor’s signature.
  • The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting a community baby shower and resource fair on Saturday.
  • A Wichita nonprofit group will host a band competition to raise money for children in foster care.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill and Roger Nomer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell