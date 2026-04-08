Wednesday, April 8, 2026

The War and Treaty mixes a wide range of musical styles and has been embraced by the both the country music and Americana community. Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the husband and wife who co-founded the group, say that although they quickly realized they had something special, they were still surprised by the band's success.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita Board of Education got its first look at a potential November bond referendum Monday night.

The Wichita school board voted to start accepting applications for an open seat on the board.

A split Wichita city council agreed to purchase one of two robot "dogs" police requested Tuesday.

Officials with Wichita State's Barton School of Business rang the closing bell on Wall Street Monday.

A Kansas bill that lowers the educational standards required for nursing instructors will become law without the governor’s signature.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting a community baby shower and resource fair on Saturday.

A Wichita nonprofit group will host a band competition to raise money for children in foster care.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson