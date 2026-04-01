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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Kansas law allows bars to serve alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily, but that could be changing this summer. A bill approved by lawmakers and headed to the governor’s desk would extend alcohol service to 23-hours a day during the World Cup, as a way to compete with Missouri.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas officials have named three finalists for the state's next education commissioner.
  • The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will hold a watch party for NASA’s return to the moon.
  • Soccer fans in Kansas City will have one more chance to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup matches beginning at 10 a.m. today.
  • Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill are joining together to revitalize a neighborhood in northeast Wichita.
  • The campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan is filled with hundreds -- perhaps thousands -- of un-named squirrels. But efforts are underway to change that.
  • Wichita State University and McPherson College are partnering to offer an accelerated program for a Master of Business Administration.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Celisa Calacal, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and J. Schafer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell