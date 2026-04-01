Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Kansas law allows bars to serve alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily, but that could be changing this summer. A bill approved by lawmakers and headed to the governor’s desk would extend alcohol service to 23-hours a day during the World Cup, as a way to compete with Missouri.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas officials have named three finalists for the state's next education commissioner.

The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will hold a watch party for NASA’s return to the moon.

Soccer fans in Kansas City will have one more chance to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup matches beginning at 10 a.m. today.

Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill are joining together to revitalize a neighborhood in northeast Wichita.

The campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan is filled with hundreds -- perhaps thousands -- of un-named squirrels. But efforts are underway to change that.

Wichita State University and McPherson College are partnering to offer an accelerated program for a Master of Business Administration.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Celisa Calacal, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Zach Ruth and J. Schafer

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson

