Wednesday, April 1, 2026
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Kansas law allows bars to serve alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily, but that could be changing this summer. A bill approved by lawmakers and headed to the governor’s desk would extend alcohol service to 23-hours a day during the World Cup, as a way to compete with Missouri.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas officials have named three finalists for the state's next education commissioner.
- The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will hold a watch party for NASA’s return to the moon.
- Soccer fans in Kansas City will have one more chance to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup matches beginning at 10 a.m. today.
- Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill are joining together to revitalize a neighborhood in northeast Wichita.
- The campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan is filled with hundreds -- perhaps thousands -- of un-named squirrels. But efforts are underway to change that.
- Wichita State University and McPherson College are partnering to offer an accelerated program for a Master of Business Administration.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
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Digital editor: Haley Crowson