Tuesday, March 31, 2026

For community organizers, coming up with event ideas to get people to turn out can be difficult. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with a representative of People’s Pride ICT about an inventive way to get people to gather.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on a bill to protect crisis pregnancy centers.

Sedgwick County leaders will host another town hall tonight to gather public feedback on data-center development.

Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Kansas will soon get a significant pay raise.

A Kansas bill that makes kratom illegal has been sent to Governor Laura Kelly.

The Kansas City International Airport is planning to translate its signs into other languages for the World Cup travel boom that’s expected this summer.

Great Plains Nature Center has announced that it will close for two years starting this summer.

State money is available for programs that help children walk safely to school.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Kowthar Shire and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson