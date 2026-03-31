© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

For community organizers, coming up with event ideas to get people to turn out can be difficult. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with a representative of People’s Pride ICT about an inventive way to get people to gather.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on a bill to protect crisis pregnancy centers.
  • Sedgwick County leaders will host another town hall tonight to gather public feedback on data-center development.
  • Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Kansas will soon get a significant pay raise.
  • A Kansas bill that makes kratom illegal has been sent to Governor Laura Kelly.
  • The Kansas City International Airport is planning to translate its signs into other languages for the World Cup travel boom that’s expected this summer.
  • Great Plains Nature Center has announced that it will close for two years starting this summer.
  • State money is available for programs that help children walk safely to school.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Kowthar Shire and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell