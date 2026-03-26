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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 26, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A live concert includes much more than the featured tunes. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some of those extra experiences from a performance by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra for this Wichita Soundscapes.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan presented information to city leaders this week about modern gadgets used by police.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a measure that would prohibit school sports on Wednesday evenings and Sundays because of church activities.
  • A researcher at the University of Kansas has won a prestigious fellowship from NASA.
  • Wichita city leaders will begin meeting next week with the builders of a new water treatment plant about claims against the company.
  • Kansas lawmakers want to rein in the cost of medicine and help rural pharmacies stay open.
  • A federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment charging a former wrestling coach with producing child pornography for allegedly filming minors in locker rooms.
  • Road crews started work this week on a project to expand Kellogg from K-96 to 159th Street East.
  • The Kansas State Fair is accepting submissions for its annual State Fair T-shirt contest.
  • And, a look at some upcoming events in around Wichita this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell