Thursday, March 26, 2026
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A live concert includes much more than the featured tunes. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some of those extra experiences from a performance by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra for this Wichita Soundscapes.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan presented information to city leaders this week about modern gadgets used by police.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a measure that would prohibit school sports on Wednesday evenings and Sundays because of church activities.
- A researcher at the University of Kansas has won a prestigious fellowship from NASA.
- Wichita city leaders will begin meeting next week with the builders of a new water treatment plant about claims against the company.
- Kansas lawmakers want to rein in the cost of medicine and help rural pharmacies stay open.
- A federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment charging a former wrestling coach with producing child pornography for allegedly filming minors in locker rooms.
- Road crews started work this week on a project to expand Kellogg from K-96 to 159th Street East.
- The Kansas State Fair is accepting submissions for its annual State Fair T-shirt contest.
- And, a look at some upcoming events in around Wichita this week.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson