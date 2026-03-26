Thursday, March 26, 2026

A live concert includes much more than the featured tunes. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some of those extra experiences from a performance by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra for this Wichita Soundscapes.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan presented information to city leaders this week about modern gadgets used by police.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a measure that would prohibit school sports on Wednesday evenings and Sundays because of church activities.

A researcher at the University of Kansas has won a prestigious fellowship from NASA.

Wichita city leaders will begin meeting next week with the builders of a new water treatment plant about claims against the company.

Kansas lawmakers want to rein in the cost of medicine and help rural pharmacies stay open.

A federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment charging a former wrestling coach with producing child pornography for allegedly filming minors in locker rooms.

Road crews started work this week on a project to expand Kellogg from K-96 to 159th Street East.

The Kansas State Fair is accepting submissions for its annual State Fair T-shirt contest.

And, a look at some upcoming events in around Wichita this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Dylan Lysen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson