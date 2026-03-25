Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Rural communities across Kansas are losing their grocery stores, and small towns are coming up with new ways to revive them. But some of those solutions have not panned out. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on different options being examined in western Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita airport officials say they are not seeing security delays from the partial government shutdown.

The partial shutdown comes as lawmakers dispute funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

A Wichita man is in the Sedgwick County Jail following allegations that he threatened Mayor Lily Wu.

A Douglas County judge has set a September hearing to consider a legal challenge to a law targeting transgender peoples’ bathroom use and IDs.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon consider a case related to one of the country’s most popular weed killers: Roundup. The outcome could affect thousands of lawsuits that have been filed against the chemical’s parent company.

Small scale farmers face an unforgiving environment in 2026 to make a living off the land.

A Wichita letter carrier will be honored at a national ceremony today for her quick thinking and bravery.

Wichita State is continuing interviews for the next vice president for Student Affairs.

Community members will have the chance to bid farewell to a Wichita school building that served a number of different functions in its history.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

