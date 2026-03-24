Tuesday, March 24, 2026

A contemporary ballet premieres next week that doesn’t include tutus and ballet slippers. Ballet Wichita’s "Breaking Barriers" is one of two works being staged that shine a light on Wichita History. It’s inspired by the 1958 Dockum Sit In. KMUW’s Carla Eckels takes us to a rehearsal with New York choreographer, Yusha-Marie Sorzano and some of the dancers.

Plus more on these stories:

A Kansas plan that would move up several key election deadlines faces opposition from voting rights advocates and some state officials.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kansas state officials are scrambling to clean up a diesel spill in Tuttle Creek Lake after a fuel cell sank earlier last week.

Some plants are leafing out earlier than usual across the Great Plains and Midwest this spring.

The president of Bethel College is resigning.

The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball season ended Sunday night after a 67-65 loss against St. John’s. The season finale also fuels speculation about the future of Bill Self’s coaching career.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has opened one lane of northbound Interstate 135 in north Wichita following a train derailment that damaged two bridge pillars.

The Wichita Police Department will give city leaders a rundown of technology used by the department during a City Council workshop today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Greg Echlin, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore and Suzane Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson