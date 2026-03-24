Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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A contemporary ballet premieres next week that doesn’t include tutus and ballet slippers. Ballet Wichita’s "Breaking Barriers" is one of two works being staged that shine a light on Wichita History. It’s inspired by the 1958 Dockum Sit In. KMUW’s Carla Eckels takes us to a rehearsal with New York choreographer, Yusha-Marie Sorzano and some of the dancers.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Kansas plan that would move up several key election deadlines faces opposition from voting rights advocates and some state officials.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kansas state officials are scrambling to clean up a diesel spill in Tuttle Creek Lake after a fuel cell sank earlier last week.
- Some plants are leafing out earlier than usual across the Great Plains and Midwest this spring.
- The president of Bethel College is resigning.
- The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball season ended Sunday night after a 67-65 loss against St. John’s. The season finale also fuels speculation about the future of Bill Self’s coaching career.
- The Kansas Department of Transportation has opened one lane of northbound Interstate 135 in north Wichita following a train derailment that damaged two bridge pillars.
- The Wichita Police Department will give city leaders a rundown of technology used by the department during a City Council workshop today.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Greg Echlin, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore and Suzane Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson