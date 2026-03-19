Thursday, March 19, 2026

A mural depicting hamburger-like UFOs in Salina is at the center of a dispute that could end up going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue: Is the mural a work of art protected by the First Amendment? Or is it an advertisement subject to the city’s sign code? As KPR’s Matthew Algeo reports, the outcome of the case could affect cities and towns across the country.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall says he understands concerns about a voting bill that critics say would make it harder for some women to vote.

Kansas lawmakers want public and private schools to teach students about the negative impact of communist and socialist ideologies.

A bill in the Kansas Statehouse would make diagnostic mammograms free to anyone with insurance, but the bill was stopped by Senate Republicans.

New research from Yale University suggests healthy levels of livestock grazing can help lock carbon into the soil long-term.

Wichita Assistant City Manager Troy Anderson has a new job in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas State Fair has received a grant to preserve one of its most iconic attractions.

The Wichita Public Library will offer an event Saturday to help parents plan out the summer for their families.

Lunchtime yoga in the park is coming to downtown Wichita this spring.

And, a look at this week's upcoming events.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Debra Fraser, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson