Monday, March 16, 2026
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Felicia Rolfe is a familiar face for many Wichitans. Besides being a morning news anchor on KWCH, Rolfe is known for her volunteer wand mentoring work across the city. For this edition of "In the Mix," Carla Eckels caught up with Felicia to see what the broadcaster's early mornings are like.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Sedgwick County Commission town hall on data centers drew hundreds of residents Thursday night.
- A plan to end anonymous reports of child abuse to the Department of Children and Families passed unanimously in the Kansas House last month.
- Some people who live in southeast Kansas raised concerns Thursday night about an underground nuclear reactor planned for Parsons.
- Kansans who changed the gender marker on their IDs now have an extended deadline to change them back.
- Farm bankruptcy filings continue to tally up in the central US.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has lost 27 percent of its staff since late 2024, following firings, resignations and paid leave agreements.
- Repair work on a bridge in northern Sedgwick County could delay traffic in the area beginning today.
- Wichita's emergency winter shelter will close for the season this morning, barring further cold weather.
- The state government has raided multiple retail stores across the state that sold unlicensed products containing kratom and alcohol.Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Macy Byars, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson