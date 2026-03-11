Wednesday, March 11, 2026

A Kansas law is forcing some foster parents who have adopted to choose between their kids or give up their license to be foster parents. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, child welfare advocates and lawmakers are working to fill a hole in the law that’s tearing families apart.

Plus more on these stories:

Four elementary schools in Wichita are officially set to close after a vote Monday night by the Wichita Board of Education.

Kansas lawmakers have reached an agreement on banning cell phones in K-12 schools.

Kansas lawmakers want to stop cities from requiring landlords to accept rental assistance vouchers from tenants.

A recent survey shows people in Southeast Kansas see higher-than-average rates of certain health issues, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Kansas lawmakers want to create a middle ground between conservatorship, which is court-appointed decision-making by another adult, and people with mental health concerns going without help.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is warning homeowners about scams involving roof contractors.

A highway project will affect traffic at a major northeast Wichita interchange this weekend.

