Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Earlier this year, students at several high schools in Wichita and across Kansas organized walkouts protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Now, state lawmakers are looking to restrict student protests during the school day. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with three students at Derby High School who participated in a walkout and asked them to talk about their experience.

Former Wichita singer and musician Jenny Wood has died.

Wichita City Council member Joseph Shepard wants the council to use a trip to Washington, D.C. next week to lobby for the ROTOR Act.

Wichita City Council member Joseph Shepard chastised council members who did not cast a vote on a request for a Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation.

As oil prices surge due to the war in Iran, gas prices in Kansas and Missouri have spiked.

A Wichita teacher has died after a tragic accident while working under a car.

Kansas and Missouri rank among the worst in the country when it comes to protecting online sports gamblers.

A Sedgwick County district court judge is ordering a Mulvane couple to pay seventy thousand dollars for deceptive business practices.

A student from Wichita Southeast High School has received a fifty-thousand-dollar scholarship to attend Wichita State University.

