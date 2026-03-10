© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 10, 2026


Earlier this year, students at several high schools in Wichita and across Kansas organized walkouts protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Now, state lawmakers are looking to restrict student protests during the school day. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with three students at Derby High School who participated in a walkout and asked them to talk about their experience.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Former Wichita singer and musician Jenny Wood has died.
  • Wichita City Council member Joseph Shepard wants the council to use a trip to Washington, D.C. next week to lobby for the ROTOR Act.
  • Wichita City Council member Joseph Shepard chastised council members who did not cast a vote on a request for a Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation.
  • As oil prices surge due to the war in Iran, gas prices in Kansas and Missouri have spiked.
  • A Wichita teacher has died after a tragic accident while working under a car.
  • Kansas and Missouri rank among the worst in the country when it comes to protecting online sports gamblers.
  • A Sedgwick County district court judge is ordering a Mulvane couple to pay seventy thousand dollars for deceptive business practices.
  • A student from Wichita Southeast High School has received a fifty-thousand-dollar scholarship to attend Wichita State University.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
