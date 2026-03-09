Monday, March 9, 2026

If you're a pet owner, you can probably pinpoint the moment your dog or cat realizes they're heading to the vet. The sad eyes, the tucked tail, maybe even a hiss or a whine. A handful of Wichita veterinarians are part of an emerging movement that's trying to change how pets feel about visiting the doctor.

Plus more on these stories:

Mayor Lily Wu says voters' rejection of a sales tax in last week's special election shows city leaders have to rebuild trust.

Several people rallied at Woodland Elementary School on Saturday to protest a plan to close four elementary schools in Wichita.

A Kansas judge could rule by Tuesday on a request to block a new law that affects transgender people.

A powerful storm did not produce tornadoes in Sedgwick County Thursday night, but residents in Mulvane, Derby and east Wichita still heard sirens.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says he will not file criminal charges in the 2024 death of Brennan Russell.

Wichita State University will host a former U.S. National Security Advisor as part of this year's Barton Speaker Series.

The warm winter has put one of the state's winter wheat crops ahead of schedule.

It's construction season on the Kansas Turnpike, and travelers can expect a number of improvement and repair projects.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson