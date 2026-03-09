Monday, March 9, 2026
If you're a pet owner, you can probably pinpoint the moment your dog or cat realizes they're heading to the vet. The sad eyes, the tucked tail, maybe even a hiss or a whine. A handful of Wichita veterinarians are part of an emerging movement that's trying to change how pets feel about visiting the doctor.
Plus more on these stories:
- Mayor Lily Wu says voters' rejection of a sales tax in last week's special election shows city leaders have to rebuild trust.
- Several people rallied at Woodland Elementary School on Saturday to protest a plan to close four elementary schools in Wichita.
- A Kansas judge could rule by Tuesday on a request to block a new law that affects transgender people.
- A powerful storm did not produce tornadoes in Sedgwick County Thursday night, but residents in Mulvane, Derby and east Wichita still heard sirens.
- Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says he will not file criminal charges in the 2024 death of Brennan Russell.
- Wichita State University will host a former U.S. National Security Advisor as part of this year's Barton Speaker Series.
- The warm winter has put one of the state's winter wheat crops ahead of schedule.
- It's construction season on the Kansas Turnpike, and travelers can expect a number of improvement and repair projects.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson