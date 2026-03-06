Friday, March 6, 2026

In the 1940s, Superman was one of the most popular radio programs in the nation. During the war, Superman took on the Nazis. But when the war ended, the Man of Steel fought an enemy closer to home: the Ku Klux Klan. Matthew Algeo reports on a forgotten chapter in the history of the superhero who grew up in Smallville, Kansas.

And for your Friday, the sounds of Gridiron...a long-running annual tradition in Wichita, where local journalists poke fun at the year's news and politicians. It's a fundraiser for the Society of Professional Journalists' scholarship fund. Gridiron performances start next week at Roxy's Downtown. KMUW's Haley Crowson attended a rehearsal for this Wichita's Soundscape.

Plus more on these stories:

The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

McConnell Air Force Base is storing and relocating its aircraft ahead of the expected severe weather.

Mayor Lily Wu will deliver her second State of the City address on Sunday at Century II.

Transgender Kansans who had their identity documents invalidated by a new law say they face uncertainty as a court hearing over the policy approaches.

Kansas lawmakers are working on legislation to remove possible noncitizens from the state’s voter registration list, but as Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, noncitizen voting is extremely rare.

A local attorney and businesswoman has announced her campaign to challenge Republican U.S. Congressman Ron Estes.

Wichita aviation giant Russ Meyer has died.

A Wichita Public Library is adding new life to its collections with a community garden.

Don't forget to turn your clocks ahead this weekend for Daylight Saving Time.



