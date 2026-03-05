Thursday, March 5, 2026

More than 1,600 plants and animals are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. But out of all of those, only one is a moss. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on a new effort to protect these tiny plants that are important, but often overlooked.

Plus more on these stories:

The Sedgwick County Commission voted yesterday to extend a moratorium on data centers until mid-June.

The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved a settlement yesterday in the 2021 death of Cedric "CJ" Lofton.

The group behind Wichita Riverfest will see the rent on its city-owned office more than quadruple over the next two years.

The Kansas Senate is attempting to restrict student walkouts during the school day.

Several people spoke in support of a Kansas bill that would limit the time students can spend on school-owned devices in class.

A local non-profit organization will give away trees to homeowners in Wichita this spring.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced that Stingray Cove will return next week for its final season.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is holding a book sale this weekend.

