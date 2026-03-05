© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 5, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
More than 1,600 plants and animals are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. But out of all of those, only one is a moss. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on a new effort to protect these tiny plants that are important, but often overlooked.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Sedgwick County Commission voted yesterday to extend a moratorium on data centers until mid-June.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved a settlement yesterday in the 2021 death of Cedric "CJ" Lofton.
  • The group behind Wichita Riverfest will see the rent on its city-owned office more than quadruple over the next two years.
  • The Kansas Senate is attempting to restrict student walkouts during the school day.
  • Several people spoke in support of a Kansas bill that would limit the time students can spend on school-owned devices in class.
  • A local non-profit organization will give away trees to homeowners in Wichita this spring.
  • The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced that Stingray Cove will return next week for its final season.
  • The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is holding a book sale this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
