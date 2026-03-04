© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
About 72% of Americans with medical debt say it came from a short-term medical expense, like an accident or hospital stay. That’s according to data from K-F-F, a non-partisan health research organization. Those costs can mean families have to give up non-essential expenses, like children’s sports programs. A charity is helping kids in Kansas and Missouri finish the season.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A proposal for a 1 percent city sales tax was resoundingly rejected by Wichita voters yesterday.
  • U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is urging any Kansas resident in the Middle East to evacuate immediately.
  • Wichita police have arrested a 40-year-old Wichita man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on North Hydraulic Monday night.
  • Wichita will build a new fire station at a Pawnee and Maize. The station is set to open in 2027 and will be the first new station built in the city since 2009.
  • Kansas lawmakers want the state’s prisoner review board to consist of political appointments. A bill would expand the board from three to five members who are selected by the governor and attorney general.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize silencers and sawed-off firearms.
  • A sitting Kansas state representative from Olathe died Monday. We have more on the death of John Resman.
  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the city of Galena to mitigate odor from a landfill.
  • Applications are now being accepted for the Kansas SUN Bucks program.
  • Kansas emergency management and the National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill today.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zach Boblitt, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

