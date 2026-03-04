Wednesday, March 4, 2026

About 72% of Americans with medical debt say it came from a short-term medical expense, like an accident or hospital stay. That’s according to data from K-F-F, a non-partisan health research organization. Those costs can mean families have to give up non-essential expenses, like children’s sports programs. A charity is helping kids in Kansas and Missouri finish the season.

Plus more on these stories:



A proposal for a 1 percent city sales tax was resoundingly rejected by Wichita voters yesterday.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is urging any Kansas resident in the Middle East to evacuate immediately.

Wichita police have arrested a 40-year-old Wichita man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on North Hydraulic Monday night.

Wichita will build a new fire station at a Pawnee and Maize. The station is set to open in 2027 and will be the first new station built in the city since 2009.

Kansas lawmakers want the state’s prisoner review board to consist of political appointments. A bill would expand the board from three to five members who are selected by the governor and attorney general.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize silencers and sawed-off firearms.

A sitting Kansas state representative from Olathe died Monday. We have more on the death of John Resman.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the city of Galena to mitigate odor from a landfill.

Applications are now being accepted for the Kansas SUN Bucks program.

Kansas emergency management and the National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill today.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zach Boblitt, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

