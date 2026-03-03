Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In the tiny town of Williamsburg, in eastern Kansas, there’s a place that draws visitors from all over the state, from both coasts, and even other countries. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares the secret of Guy and Mae’s Tavern…

Plus more on these stories:

Today is Election Day in Wichita, when voters will decide whether to enact a 1 percent city sales tax for the next seven years.

The Wichita City Council will decide today whether to use five-point-three million dollars in bonds to build a new fire station.

The Wichita City Council is considering a new lease with Wichita Festivals Inc. that would more than quadruple the organization's rent.

Kansas could add more scrutiny to the process by which school districts qualify for at-risk funding.

Wichita State University is once again calling the College of Applied Studies by its original name: the College of Education.

McConnell Air Force Base increased security and suspended its "Trusted Traveler" program.

Farm closures were up almost 50 percent in 2025. Midwestern states like Kansas and Missouri saw the largest number of closures.

The senior pastor of the country's largest United Methodist Church is exploring a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Marshall in Kansas.

Some of the United States’ most important, foundational documents are headed to Kansas City for a special exhibit.



